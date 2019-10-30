The North Butler volleyball team advanced to the Class 1A, Region 5 semifinals on Monday with a 3-0 win over St. Ansgar.
The Bearcats won sets one, two, and five by scores of 25-23, 25-21, and 26-24, and lost set three, 25-20.
Junior Sydney Eiklenborg led the team with 10 kills, while seniors Kristin Dralle and Cassidy Staudt, along with freshman Kiya Johnson each had nine. Junior Brynn Salge had 34 assists, and junior Brooke Trees finished with 24 digs.
St. Ansgar junior Gracie Urbatsch had a team-high 12 kills.
North Butler will play at Janesville on Thursday night in the regional semifinals.
Bishop Garrigan 3, North Iowa 0
The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team made quick work of North Iowa in Monday's class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinals, as the Golden Bears swept aside the Bison.
Garrigan won by set scores of 25-10, 25-22, and 25-15.
Senior Emma Fogarty had 15 kills to lead the Golden Bears, and also contributed 12 digs. Senior Maddie Meister had a team-high 20 digs on the night, and junior Reese Rosenmeyer had 17 assists.
The Golden Bears finished with 18 aces on the evening. With the win, Bishop Garrigan advances to the regional semifinals. They will play Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Thursday night at 7 p.m., at Webster City High School.
Emmetsburg 3, Belmond-Klemme 0
The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team saw its season with a three-set loss to Emmetsburg on Monday night in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.
The EHawks won by set scores of 25-9, 25-20, and 25-8. Senior Haley Beminio led the Broncos with five kills on the night, while junior Madi Barrus had a team-high seven digs.
With the loss, the Broncos finish their season with a 6-28 overall record Emmetsburg will play Pocahontas Area on Thursday in the regional semifinals.
