Pre-Thanksgiving Indoor Farmers Market at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Nov. 20

Missing the warmer days of the farmers market season? Join Fat Hill for an indoor farmers' market, noon-3 p.m., to pick up honey, veggies, pork, beef, apples, gifts, decor, and lots of baked goods. Make sure to bring cash and a shopping bag. The market will feature local vendors Mossycup Farms, Purple Ribbon Beef, Twisted River Farm, Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, Berry Hill Orchard, Baker Ruth.
