GARNER | The pre-registration deadline for the September 11, Special Election for the West Hancock School District is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31.
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Hancock County Auditor’s office is 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11.
After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day Registration requirements.
Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for information regarding Election Day Registration.
