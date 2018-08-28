GARNER | The pre-registration deadline for the September 11, Special Election for the West Hancock School District is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31.

The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Hancock County Auditor’s office is 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day Registration requirements.

Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for information regarding Election Day Registration.

0
0
0
0
0

Regional Editor

Load comments