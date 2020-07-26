Prayer to the Blessed Virgin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

(Never Known to Fail)

Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.

Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.

Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request.)

There are none that can withstand your power.

Oh Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).

Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).

Say this prayer for three consecutive days.

You must publish this and it will be granted to you.

