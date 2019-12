If you had tickets to the North Iowa Bulls' inaugural game at the new downtown Mason City multi-purpose arena tonight, you just acquired some free time.

Due to weather conditions in Minnesota, the Alexandria Blizzard are unable to travel here for the 7 p.m. game.

The game against the Blizzard has not been re-scheduled, but those with tickets to tonight's game can redeem them on Jan. 3, when the Bulls take on Breezy Point.

