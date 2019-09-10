MaxYield Cooperative recently announced its fiscal results, for the year ending July 31, 2019.
The board of directors for MaxYield reviewed and approved the financial audit at their board meeting, held August 22.
MaxYield CEO Keith Heim said the cooperative had positive local and total savings to report.
“The recently completed fiscal year had reduced corn and soybean bushels in the fall of 2018, compared to recent years and reduced grain drying revenue. That said, the reduced bushels and drying revenue were more than offset by strong margins in most all product areas and disciplined expense control across the cooperative.”
In addition to recent upgrades in Algona and Greenville, MaxYield recently announced the board of director’s approval to build new grain storage in Belmond and Britt in 2020, with each of the bins totaling 725,000 bushels. Heim added MaxYield’s board of directors continues to place strong emphasis on upgrading and improving facilities, equipment and rolling stock.
MaxYield Cooperative’s Local Savings from Operations for the 2018-2019 fiscal year were $1,790,071 and pre-tax Total Savings for the cooperative totaled $7.4 million.
Heim said the cooperative’s balance sheet remains very strong.
“We continue to build our already solid balance sheet. Term debt was reduced by over $4.8 million, member’s equity increased and we added $2.5 million to working capital in 2019, which is up by over $5.5 million over the past two fiscal years,” he said.
“MaxYield also increased retained savings, which now totals nearly $59 million. In 1997, retained savings at MaxYield were ($122,242), so you can see we continue to make significant progress in strengthening the financial position of MaxYield. Retained savings is a good benchmark putting into perspective the financial improvements here over the past 22 years.”
