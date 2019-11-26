L. Dean Pohren, Osage, was the grand prize winner the Mitchell County Press News’ annual football contest.

He wins $250 in Osage Chamber Bucks from the Mitchell County Press-News

Pojren won the contest on different occassions.

The grand prize winner was determined by a random drawing of the weekly winners.

This year's weekly winners were L. Dean Pohren (2), Steve Milbrandt (2), Judy Mobley 3), Stu Parr, Sharon Milbrandt, Casey Ketelsen, Mike Weaverling, Meith Mayer and Royal Dohler.

This year's weekly sponsors included  

Randy's Neighborhood Market, Farmers Mutual Insurance Association, Tony's Body Shop, Osage Municipal Utilities, C US B, Shelter Insurance, Rusty's Last Call, Kolbet Realtors, Eastside Automotive Service, Home Trust & Savings Bank and Larson's Hardware Hank.

