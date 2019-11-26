In the 12th and final week of the Mitchell County Press News’ annual football contest, L. Dean Pohren was this week's winner. 

Pohren and Glenda Cahalan both missed no games this week. Pohren was declared the winner after a random drawing.

He wins a prize from week 12 sponsor - Randy's Neighborhood Market. Pohren will also have his named entered into the Grand Prize Drawing being held at the end of the 12 weeks.

There were a total of nine entries in this week's contest.

