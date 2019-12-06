Anna Deets, Mason City

The state's leading scorer through four games, Deets is already proving herself to be the team's top player. Going up against a strong Clear Lake squad, Deets will have her biggest challenge yet.

Jeffrey Skogen, Mason City

After 25 points in the season-opener, with six 3-pointers, Skogen's next challenge will be to maintain his hot start. A game against Clear Lake  will be a big challenge for the Mohawks, but if Skogen can maintain his scorching start, Mason City has a shot.

