Anna Deets, Mason City
The state's leading scorer through four games, Deets is already proving herself to be the team's top player. Going up against a strong Clear Lake squad, Deets will have her biggest challenge yet.
Jeffrey Skogen, Mason City
After 25 points in the season-opener, with six 3-pointers, Skogen's next challenge will be to maintain his hot start. A game against Clear Lake will be a big challenge for the Mohawks, but if Skogen can maintain his scorching start, Mason City has a shot.
