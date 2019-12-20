Players to Watch

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
The Eagles scoring leader is going to have her work cut out for her against the Forest City defense, but if she can score points against an Indians team that is allowing an average of 24 points per game, she and her Eagles' teammates will have plenty to celebrate.
Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake
The junior has scored 20-plus points in three straight games, and leads the Lions with 93 points on the season. As the Lions play one-win St. Edmond on Friday night, Formanek might in for yet another big day.