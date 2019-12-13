Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

The Golden Bears lanky post player is back for another season, and should be in for a big day against Algona. Winkel is currently third on the team with 66 total points, and leads the team in rebounds and blocks. With top colleges watching, expect Winkel to start putting up some big performances. 

Anna Deets, Mason City

Deets leads the area with 129 total points on the season, and is shooting a team-high 45.9 percent from the floor, and 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. With tough opponents like Valley and Urbandale on the upcoming schedule, keep an eye on Deets. Big-time leaders show up in big-time games, and if Mason City wants to get back to the state tournament, they will need Deets and the rest of the high-powered offense to continue to score points at a high level.

 

