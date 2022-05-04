Plant Auction by Clear Lake Friendly Garden Club at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on May 10

The Clear Lake Friendly Garden Club will be holding their annual Plant Auction Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30pm in the Cypress Room of the Surf Ballroom. Please use the east entrance. A lively, fun-filled night with Auctioneer Frank Fox, as he auctions off plants and miscellaneous garden items. Proceeds go to local nonprofit groups.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com
Rae Burnette
Reporter
