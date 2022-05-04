 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plant Auction by Clear Lake Friendly Garden Club at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on May 10

  • 0
Surf Ballroom exterior
Lisa Grouette

The Clear Lake Friendly Garden Club will be holding their annual Plant Auction Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30pm in the Cypress Room of the Surf Ballroom. Please use the east entrance. A lively, fun-filled night with Auctioneer Frank Fox, as he auctions off plants and miscellaneous garden items.  Proceeds go to local nonprofit groups. 

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News