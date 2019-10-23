Plain Ol' Pumpkins weblogo pic

Plain Ol' Pumpkins, located at 4333 260th St. in Clear Lake, will mark the end of its 2019 season on Sunday.

The pumpkin patch features a wide array of pumpkins grown on the property to choose from, such as Cinderella, giant, white, miniature, and jack-o-lanterns, along with uniquely shaped gourds.

Family activities include a s'mores-making station, photo op, apple slingshot, grain truck slide, hay mountain, corn box, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, and hay ride (weather permitting.) Light concessions will also be available.

The 2019 season runs every weekend through Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.

Admission is $5 and free for kids 2-years-old and under. Cards are accepted.

Visit the Plain Ol' Pumpkins Facebook page for updates and additional information.

