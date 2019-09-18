Plain Ol' Pumpkins, located at 4333 260th St. in Clear Lake, will open for its first season Saturday, Sept. 21.
The pumpkin patch features a wide array of pumpkins grown on the property to choose from, such as Cinderella, giant, white, miniature, and jack-o-lanterns, along with uniquely shaped gourds.
Family activities include a s'mores-making station, photo op, apple slingshot, grain truck slide, hay mountain, corn box, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, and hay ride (weather permitting.) Light concessions will also be available.
The 2019 season runs every weekend through Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is $5, and free for kids 2-years-old and under. Cards are accepted.
Visit the Plain Ol' Pumpkins Facebook page for updates and additional information.
