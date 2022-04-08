Please call the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter at 641-424-3617 for more information. Adoption fee covers the following veterinarian services:... View on PetFinder
Alex Brayton, a West Fork alum and director of its wellness center and activities, has resigned from both positions effective immediately.
In May of 2021, the Mason City Council first heard the pitch from David Rachie, owner of Southbridge Mason City LLC (SBMC), to convert the dow…
Before much more time slips away, let’s not forget or underestimate the significance of what occurred on Monday, March 21, when the Mason City…
Troy Tysdahl wants to retire as a Clear Lake Lion. Starting July 1 as the new Activities Director, he has an opportunity to do just that.
It takes a certain personality to become a paraprofessional for a school district.
Law enforcement officials said modern DNA analysis helped them identify the man responsible for killing three women in the late-1980s while they worked overnight shifts at motels off Interstate 65.
The area surrounding the former Southport Shopping Center in Mason City has been a long dormant part of the city, ever since the Sears at 1720…
Spring brings reconstruction, and both Floyd and Sheffield are beginning in April.
This is my favorite time of year. Not for the yard cleanup, or the window washing, nor even getting out to spiff up my shop from a long Iowa w…
A Wisconsin radio host claims public schools allow students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym, and bark and growl in hallways.
