Pilot Knob Tower

The observation tower at Pilot Knob State Park. 

Friends of Pilot Knob State Park will host a Family Fun Night, 7-10 p.m., at the Pilot Knob Campground Theatre.

Activities begin with an educational program by Ranger Strauser about the park's unique Dead Man's Lake at 7 p.m., and a family movie at 8 p.m. with popcorn, featuring a showing of the animated movie “Incredibles 2.”

Freewill donations will be collected to benefit the Friends of Pilot Knob State Park.

The campgrounds are located at 2148 340th Street, Forest City. 

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

