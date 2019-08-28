Friends of Pilot Knob State Park will host a Family Fun Night, 7-10 p.m., at the Pilot Knob Campground Theatre.
Activities begin with an educational program by Ranger Strauser about the park's unique Dead Man's Lake at 7 p.m., and a family movie at 8 p.m. with popcorn, featuring a showing of the animated movie “Incredibles 2.”
Freewill donations will be collected to benefit the Friends of Pilot Knob State Park.
The campgrounds are located at 2148 340th Street, Forest City.
