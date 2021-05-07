Pickle ball a hit in Osage

Gast believes they did just fine.

“The LEAD Program here at school, they’re a part of it too,” he said. “They have a lot of good ideas that we didn’t come up with.

“My struggle right now is finding a carpenter or concrete business to pour this cement. I’ve contacted a lot of our local individuals that do cement work. It’s just a busy time for them.”

Gast said it is not a huge cement project, but bigger than a driveway, 64 feet by 72 feet. It will hold two pickle ball courts and have an eight foot chain link fence around it.

The public works crew is going to excavate it and bring in crushed rock for a firm base before the cement is poured. They hope to finish the court in the fall of 2021, but because of a boom in construction, it could be forced back to wintertime.

Gast has played pickle ball. He knows the next generation is playing it, too.

“I’ve got daughters in Des Moines -- it’s big down there,” he said. “I think it’s something that’s going to really catch on. They wanted to do it close to the school so students can go over there for PE. A lot of people like it.”

But it is not just for students.