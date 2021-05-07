Pickle ball a hit in Osage

On May 5, students gathered in the atrium of the Cedar River Complex for the LEAD Project Showcase.
On the opposite side of the school building, Del Gast, the director of Osage Park and Recreation, plucked a young tree from a rectangle of dirt to transplant it elsewhere. In its place, a pickle ball court will grow within a chain link fence.
Gast describes it as a game for older folks. LEAD student Noah O'Malley, a junior at Osage, describes it as a new thing coming up for his generation. Whatever it is, this field of tilled soil was an unexpected addition to town.
It began with a man with a passion for pickle ball.
“The thing was initiated by a phone call from Bud Johnson,” Gast said. “He winters down in Arizona, but he’s from Monticello originally, where he built a court last year. His company sells FFA fruit in Osage.
“This is his way of giving back to the communities that have treated him well over the years. What he proposed was he’d give us $20,000 to do this, and it’s probably going to run around $40,000 and $45,000.”
The project is still looking for donations. Gast praised Osage LEAD students like O'Malley, Ben Popp, Desi Taets, Nate Havel and Briar Wagner for doing the legwork.
O'Malley was humble about it. “It was awkward asking for money,” he said. “I think our generation really lacks that – when it comes to talking to people. Eventually we got more comfortable.”
Gast believes they did just fine.
“The LEAD Program here at school, they’re a part of it too,” he said. “They have a lot of good ideas that we didn’t come up with.
“My struggle right now is finding a carpenter or concrete business to pour this cement. I’ve contacted a lot of our local individuals that do cement work. It’s just a busy time for them.”
Gast said it is not a huge cement project, but bigger than a driveway, 64 feet by 72 feet. It will hold two pickle ball courts and have an eight foot chain link fence around it.
The public works crew is going to excavate it and bring in crushed rock for a firm base before the cement is poured. They hope to finish the court in the fall of 2021, but because of a boom in construction, it could be forced back to wintertime.
Gast has played pickle ball. He knows the next generation is playing it, too.
“I’ve got daughters in Des Moines -- it’s big down there,” he said. “I think it’s something that’s going to really catch on. They wanted to do it close to the school so students can go over there for PE. A lot of people like it.”
But it is not just for students.
“Mrs. [Kelley] Molitor really wants to get it going,” O'Malley said. “She plays pickle ball. She was a big reason why we started this.
“We really think the pickle ball court will be a great thing for the community, because a variety of ages can play.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.