Dust off your cameras and photographs and get ready to share images of Elma and the surrounding area.

The Serving Our Community Committee (SOCC), which is part of The BRIDGE Organization, is hosting its annual photography contest.

The contest is open to all ages. Photographers do not need to be from the Elma area. Categories are: Around Town, Countryside/Landscape, Birds & Animals, Agricultural and People.

Photos must be taken between Nov. 1, 2018 and Nov. 15, 2019. Photos, along with a nonperishable good, must be dropped off at Peoples Savings Bank, Elma, and digital image e-mailed to elmaphotocontest@gmail.com by Nov. 15.

Photos will then be on display at Peoples Savings Bank, from Nov. 18 – Dec. 6 as well as at the Magical Lights Christmas Delights Festivities on December 1. The public is invited to vote on People’s Choice award. A non-perishable food donation is required for each vote.

For more details on the contest, e-mail elmaphotocontest@gmail.com or visit the Elma Iowa Facebook page.

