Pete's Kitchen reopens after arson in adjacent building

Pete's Kitchen in Mason City reopened on Monday after closing nearly two weeks ago when a fire tore through the former Burke's Bar South building, which is connected to the deli's west side.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Mason City firefighters responded to a call at 631 Sixth Street SW at 9:09 p.m., and remained on the scene until 12:12 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Jamie Medlin.

The building, which is owned by Pete and Arlene Kiroff, and leased by Dan Burke, sustained significant damage.

Though the bar itself has been closed since last August, there was still equipment inside, all of which is owned by Kiroff, Burke said. Occupants of the apartments situated above the former bar made it out of the building and were not injured.

Burke said police told him the fire may have been set by someone using a cutting torch while trying to break into the bar. Authorities have since issued a press release indicating the incident is being investigated as an arson.

Former Burke's on Sixth damaged by fire A fire that may have been set by burglars significantly damaged the former Burke's bar on We…

Kiroff said debris will be removed from the Burke's building, but there is no timeline in place for repairs to the structure.

The tenants who were displaced in the fire have not moved back in, but are receiving aid from disaster relief programs, according to Kiroff. He said he has not received any additional information from police about the arson investigation.

Kiroff said there was heavy smoke and soot on the walls of Pete's Kitchen after the fire, and cleaning and restoration company SERVPRO, tended to the deli for over a week.

"(SERVPRO) has scrubbed every wall, every pot, every pan. This place is cleaner than what it was when I first opened it," Kiroff joked. "As of today, Dec. 27, we are looking forward to being open for business again."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.