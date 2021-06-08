Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fleet Farm parking lot in Mason City

On Tuesday afternoon, a pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Fleet Farm in Mason City.

A press release shared from the Mason City Police Department's Facebook page stated that, around 2:45 p.m. that day, both Mason City officers and the Mason City Fire Department responded to a call that someone outside the Fleet Farm store had collapsed.

Shortly after arrival, the Mason City Fire Department notified dispatch that the subject who collapsed had actually been struck by a vehicle, the release said.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was a 2015 Chevy Colorado Z71 driven by Christopher Rathfon, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska, according to the release.

The victim was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, though the "condition of the pedestrian had not been made known to the Mason City Police Department at the time of this release," the notice said.

Following initial investigation at the scene, Rathfon was charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle, a class D felony. Rathfon was taken to Cerro Gordo County Jail.