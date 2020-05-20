Paycheck program was a lifeline for small businesses, Iowans tell Congress

Small businesses lead the way for many communities, especially in rural America, said Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat.

“When this crisis is over, we must make sure our small-town pharmacists, town-square restaurants, hardware stores and florists are still in business and serving their communities,” she said. “Right now, their futures are in doubt.”

For some businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program provided emotional as well as financial support, Melissa Moretz, a farmer and Mason City banker, said.

“While we were filling out the application together, (a businessman) stopped me and he said, ‘Melissa, I am responsible for nine families. What do I do if I can’t take care of those nine families?’ ” Moretz said. “At that point in time, I realized that this is what we’re here to do. So that’s one small story of success out of that program.”

Her bank was able to help more than 650 businesses secure more than $86 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, she said.