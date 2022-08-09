Party in the Park at Central Park in Charles City Friday

Animal Kingdom Night will be the theme this week, with Zoetis sponsoring a special petting zoo. There will also be animal face mask creations courtesy of the Charles City Public Library, a face painter and the Girl Scouts will be making S’mores in addition to various other games and activities. Live musical entertainment will be provided by Flatland Ridge, playing current and classic country, pop and rock hits. According to the band’s Facebook site, Flatland Ridge features over 100 years of combined music performance experience. Friday’s event will also feature food and beverage vendors, including Island Grill, Hy-Vee, Cookie Doughtique, Maria’s Tacos, Pat’s BBQ , the Rotary Popcorn Wagon and Shiver N Squirrel. Party in the Park is organized each year by Main Street Charles City and made possible by community sponsors. There is no admission fee.