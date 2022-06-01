 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Party in the Park at Carnegie Lawn in Algona on Wednesday June 8

  • Updated
dog

A large shaggy dog received lots of loving from visitors to a petting zoo at the Winnebago County Extension Office's Fall Festival in Thompson.

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

Featuring music by The Happy Campers, come at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. to see a K9 Demonstration from the Algona Police Department, balloon animals, pet grooming demonstrations, free cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and other kids activities. Meet across from Dairy Queen on the corner of Nebraska and Dodge Street, and bring your pets.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

