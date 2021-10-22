Parks & Rec Halloween Party at Civic Auditorium in Forest City on Saturday, Oct. 23

All kids in 2nd to 5th grade are invited to the annual Forest City Parks & Rec Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Civic Auditorium. You can register by coming in through the west side double doors to the signup tables from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. All the fun starts at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m. Contests with prizes awarded and all kids compete against their own grade. Pizza, drink and dessert provided for all at a $10 fee due at signup.