 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, Oct. 23

Parks & Rec Halloween Party at Civic Auditorium in Forest City on Saturday, Oct. 23

Forest City Halloween 11

Reagyn Helm uses a walker as part of her Halloween costume.

All kids in 2nd to 5th grade are invited to the annual Forest City Parks & Rec Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Civic Auditorium. You can register by coming in through the west side double doors to the signup tables from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. All the fun starts at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m. Contests with prizes awarded and all kids compete against their own grade. Pizza, drink and dessert provided for all at a $10 fee due at signup.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News