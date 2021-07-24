Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center hosts youth entrepreneurial academy

The judges chose five businesses to win an additional $500 seed money award. The winners were:

Shelie Dryer - NISS: NISS is a personal shopping service that helps the homebound and busy individuals living in small communities. Utilizing phone calls and texting, customized shopping is provided in the Britt and Kanawha communities.

Christopher Molander: Molander Magic is an entertainment service. Christopher is a magician providing a magical experience at birthday parties, events and special occasions.

Chase Potter – Clean Club is a golf club and cart cleaning service that allows golf course members to spend more time with their family in a beautiful, clean cart, rather than spending time doing it themselves.

Christian Rodriguez – A Cut Above: Lawn and Landscapes is a lawn maintenance and decorative landscape company offering a wide selection of services within the care, landscape and hauling aspects of our industry.

Marlene Vargas Vazquez – El Mercadito Hispano is a retail marketplace helping the North Iowa Hispanic communities and others who want to purchase authentic Hispanic products and merchandise such as vegetables, herbs, snacks, drinks and more.

