Pancakes, Pumpkins & Pumpkin Pie at the Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center on Sunday, Oct. 17

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, the Pancakes, Pumpkins & Pumpkin Pie event will be hosted by Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center. A free-will donation will get you hot-off-the-griddle pancakes, sausage, banana, coffee, milk and orange juice; picking pumpkins or gourds from the patch; and/or having some pumpkin pie. Proceeds go toward operating expenses for the restored 1923 Barton No. 2 School. Drive-up and take out is available. Call Lori Willert at (641)-903-9472 for more information.