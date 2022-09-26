Shining a spotlight on the recovery community

Addiction is one of the hardest things to overcome in life. But there’s hope and ways to find help and support. Nonprofits like Prairie Ridge provide the Mason City area programming ranging from substance abuse prevention to workshops on coping skills that equip a person to not turn to vices like alcohol and substances when dealing with stress and struggles.

To be in recovery takes courage and continuous effort, which National Recovery Month recognizes and celebrates. It came into existence in 1989 and is a national observance occurring every September to shine a light on the recovery community, promote treatment and recovery practices, and honor the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.

For people living with addiction, the journey to recovery takes tremendous dedication. People living with mental illness also are part of the recovery community, according to Kelly Grunhovd, director of grants and programming at Prairie Ridge.

Resiliency of the individual

“People are resilient. And through resiliency, people can recover. People do recover and go into remission with their addiction. And it is something that we have to address through the lifespan. Recovery is not a one and done thing. It has to be done every day, just like brushing your teeth twice a day,” Grunhovd says.

One of the missions at Prairie Ridge is to help break down the stigma of substance use disorders and mental illness. Recovery Month helps raise awareness and reduce the stigma. “There are literally millions of people in the United States who are in recovery. And it impacts every single community, so you have people in every field. You have people of every creed and religion, every race who are in recovery in your communities. That’s why we need to celebrate every day for a person who's in recovery.”

And for those in treatment or recovery, it’s important to applaud the small wins. Progress is progress.

Prairie Ridge offers quality, effective substance misuse treatment, mental health and prevention services using evidence-based programs and processes.