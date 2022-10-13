PREVENTION SERVICES ADDRESS CRITICAL COMMUNITY NEED TO STOP SUBSTANCE USE, SUBSTANCE USE PROBLEMS AND OVERDOSES

People can unintentionally develop substance use problems or experience an accidental overdose at any stage in life.

How can such issues be avoided?

The Prairie Ridge prevention team is working to address these issues through community outreach programs in the Mason City region. The nonprofit works with individuals across all age groups with the goal of educating community members about the risks of substance use that could lead to misuse, addiction and overdose.

Not all the programs, which are funded by grants, are designed to keep kids off drugs. Adults of any age are vulnerable.

For instance, one stark drug trend is that prescription opioid use has a high-risk factor for heroin use.

Nearly 80% of heroin users report that an opioid prescription led to their heroin use, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Advancing Addiction Science. Perhaps an individual was injured or had surgery and then they were prescribed pain meds. In this scenario, the person becomes addicted to their opioid medication and eventually spirals out of control before they begin seeking street drugs, or heroin.

Christine Riggert, prevention supervisor at Prairie Ridge, knows about this firsthand.

The Generation RX Program she oversees was designed for adults older than 60. Riggert and her team will present educational talks about how to use medication safely.

Typically held in a group setting, the presentations are done at senior centers, assisted-living facilities, civic organizations or elsewhere in the community.

The prevention team also conducts Naloxone training at libraries, homeless shelters and beyond.

“Imagine your grandmother has a prescription pain pill that she takes. She comes home one day and she drops two pills on the floor and she can’t find them. So she goes about her day and she grabs another two pills out of the prescription bottle right and then she forgets that she dropped those two pills. Well then, her young grandchild comes to visit, and they’re on the floor playing. They find those two pills, take them. That’s how an accidental overdose can happen.”

Ideally, family members and caretakers of individuals who are on pain medications should be trained on how to treat accidental overdoses with Naloxone.

“We teach people about drug overdose trends and we talk about prevention of methamphetamine and opioid overdoses,” Riggert says. “We teach people how to use Naloxone, which is a treatment for reversing opioid overdoses.”

Another prevention program offered through Prairie Ridge is Responsible Beverage Server Training.

This intervention procedures training is for professionals who sell and serve alcohol. It teaches bartenders, servers, gas station attendants and liquor store cashiers how to not sell to someone who appears to be intoxicated and how to spot fake identifications, among other topics.

To address the need to keep high school students in school, mentally healthy and substance free, there’s the Reconnecting Youth Program. This evidence-based program is intensive and works with appointed students deemed as high-risk or struggling with trauma or mental illness.

“We also do another program for 10- to 17-year-olds called Curriculum Based Support Group,” she says.

Sessions focus on teaching youth a sense of purpose and coping tools. In the sessions, the students cultivate skills in self-awareness, social awareness, healthy relationship building and responsible decision-making.

“The CBSG program has been shown to reduce anti-social attitudes and rebellious behavior, increase anti-drug use attitudes and intentions and reduce early substance use experimentation,” says Riggert.

Mason City community members who are interested in any of Prairie Ridge’s prevention services are urged to reach out.

Whether a school, business, church or a community club, Prairie Ridge’s prevention team would love to come speak with you. Contact Prairie Ridge at 641.424.2391 to learn more.