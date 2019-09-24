Spend a great time out on some of Mitchell County Conservation Board's beautiful water areas with kayaks and paddleboards on Sunday, Sept. 29.

This is a free program hosted by Mitchell County Natural Resource Tech Andy Taets.

Once you have signed up, you will be contacted with the specific meeting time and location.

Life jackets, paddles, and kayaks/paddleboards will be provided. Basic paddling instructions are included.

All ages are welcome, but participants must be old enough to control their own boat

For more information, contact Andy Tates at 641-420-5517 or ataetsmccb@osage.net.

