It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.

Mindi Swanson of Mason City could not locate her daughter and became increasingly frantic as she tried to reach her. She called police in Bloomington, Illinois, where she knew Olivia Larson was staying, but they could provide no information.

Amidst her search, the phone rang. Her heart plummeted when caller ID told her it was the Bloomington coroner’s office. She knew at that moment her daughter was dead.

In the coming days she would learn the terrible truth: Fentanyl had killed Olivia.

In August 2020, Larson was diagnosed with a tumor that caused her immense pain. Shortly after, she met her boyfriend, who supplied her with oxycodone to self-medicate. In time, Larson began experimenting with other substances. She died from a fentanyl-laced heroin overdose in January 2021.

The Go For Goges Overdose Awareness Walk, spearheaded by Swanson, honors her daughter. “Goges” was Olivia’s childhood nickname. The event, which will be held on what would have been Larson’s golden birthday, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Central Park in Mason City.

“I want there to be more discussion about it,” said Swanson. “I don’t want people to be shamed in the stigma surrounding overdoses. Not everyone who dies of an overdose is a junky; it can happen to anybody.”

The event will begin with a blessing and the singing of “Happy Birthday.” After the walk, attendees can enjoy cupcakes and check out resources provided by Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare and Cerro Gordo County Public Health, including information regarding signs and symptoms of drug abuse, treatment, naloxone and more.

Prairie Ridge also will take down the names of those interested in free naloxone training.

Since Larson’s death, Swanson has become an advocate fighting for treatment of addiction and warning of the danger of overdose. She frequently posts, sharing Larson’s story and distributing resources. Swanson reminds people that whether a person has a substance abuse problem or not, they are still someone’s mother or father, son or daughter, friend or loved one.

“We can’t discount that,” Swanson said. “We need to open up and be more open to helping people instead of shaming them to put the stigma behind them.”

The number of drug overdoses in the United States continues to grow. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “75% of the nearly 92,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid.”

Swanson encourages people to speak out and get help if they are using illegal substances or they suspect someone else is using them. Opioids are depressants that slow down the body, causing symptoms like constricted pupils, tired or droopy eyes, slower speech and reflexes and poor coordination.

“We read about it online and read about it in the national news for bigger cities, but it does happen in small communities,” Swanson said. “I’m proof of that. I didn’t think it was a problem at all.”

Those planning to attend Sunday’s walk are encouraged to wear purple, the color of overdose prevention.

This event is just the beginning for Swanson. She plans to hold the walk annually and has other ideas to increase overdose awareness in North Iowa.

“For the last two years, I feel like I have lived under a rock, and I feel like I just found myself again,” Swanson said. “I knew that there was something bigger that needed to be done, and I felt like Olivia’s story and life could impact a lot of people. … She was a helper on Earth, and her legacy can continue to help people.”