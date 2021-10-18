Youth hunters bag birds with DNR officer, North Iowa hunters

Eight young hunters had the chance to hunt geese on Saturday morning with Iowa DNR conservation officer Matt Washburn and a group of North Iowa hunters.

The youth hunters started off the experience with an instructional meeting on Friday night at Jason Hahn's farm.

Then, the group went out on Saturday morning to partake in the actual hunt. Afterwards, the hunters had breakfast and went over the cleaning process of the birds.

The idea behind the hunt was to give the youth hunters an experience that they might not have ever gotten due to the high prices of gear and equipment needed for waterfowl hunting.

"We're trying to give some younger kids an opportunity who probably wouldn't have got to go waterfowl hunting otherwise," Washburn said. "An opportunity to go on a waterfowl hunt with all the equipment and all that stuff taken care of for them."

