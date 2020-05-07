WATCH NOW: Ducks get raw deal on backyard dinner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is definitely one situation where size does matter.

A Mason City resident caught a bit of a traffic jam in her back yard on video recently.

"The female deer has had an injured leg for 5 years," wrote Mason City resident Barbara Hovland on her Facebook page. "I go outside and call her for dinner and she comes right up to me.

"Tonight, Mr. and Mrs. Duck tried to dine at the same time with Mr. and Mrs. Deer. The ducks had to wait their turn."

Got a video that catches the eye, tickles the funny bone or makes the heart swell? We'd love to see it. Send our editor a link: Jaci.Smith@globegazette.com.

