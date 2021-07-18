Washburn: Woodpeckers provide deep woods entertainment

Soon after that fawn had walked by, I began to get the feeling that today was going to be a big one for the red-bellied family. Following days of predictability, the adults had suddenly adopted a radical change in behavior. Instead of conducting frequent deliveries containing large amounts of food, the parents began appearing less often with less food. Whenever an adult did arrive, it would often spend time teasing the baby before letting it eat a meager tidbit. The baby [babies?] had been in the nest for at least three weeks now, and I suspected the parents were attempting to lure the youngster into the outside world.

But after nearly two hours of relentless teasing, the young woodpecker stubbornly refused to budge. Switching tactics, the parents began to hide on the opposite side of the nest snag or behind the trunks of nearby trees. I couldn’t hear their sounds, but the adults were obviously communicating with the nestling, causing it to conduct vigorous multidirectional head cranking as it tried to locate a food-bearing parent. Although I had yet to observe more than the youngster’s head and neck, the bird suddenly moved forward until I could clearly see the spangled markings of its black and white wings. A few seconds later, the nestling crawled from the entrance and, clinging to the barkless smooth wood, deftly hopped its way to the top of the snag. Instead of flying to its newly emerged fledgling, the bird’s mother continued to tease the youngster from the trunk of a tree located about 20 yards away. Upon spotting the female, the fledgling immediately took wing making a somewhat awkward, but successful, landing at the tree. Mission accomplished; the mother quickly rewarded the fledgling’s first flight by presenting it with a juicy grub.