Washburn: Wood ducks and the waning fall

Getting to where those ducks want to be may require a bit of extra work, like hacking your way through a jungle of briary vegetation to access a secluded oasis no larger than your living room carpet. But rest assured that if the wood ducks show, the rewards will dramatically exceed any effort you may have expended. In the wide world of waterfowling, there are few thrills that can match the sight and sound of incoming wood ducks -- dropping like meteors -- as they zig-zag down through the wooded canopy on the way to your decoys.

But like fall color itself, the time we get to spend with wood ducks is short-lived. In Northern Iowa, wood duck numbers peak during late September, and then begin a gradual, but steady, decline. By mid-October, the exodus is escalating. By Nov. 1, only a few isolated stragglers remain, at least during most years.

But today I’m happy to report that I’ve discovered a way to preserve at least some of the excitement associated with seeing and hunting this incredible gamebird.