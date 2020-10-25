Washburn: Wood ducks and the waning fall

Spanning four full weeks of unparalleled beauty, October is a month like no other. If I could figure a way to make it happen, I’d take October and put it in a bottle to relive over and over again.
For the outdoor enthusiast, October has a lot to offer. It is a time when autumn colors peak, blue jays get noisy, fish launch their fall feeding frenzy, and sleek white-tailed bucks put the final polish on glistening antlers. Best of all, October is the month I get to spend with wood ducks.
Arrayed in a stunning blend of iridescent plumage, the wood duck is our most beautiful waterfowl. Light skinned and mild in flavor, October wood ducks are as spectacular on the dinner table as they are in the field. A longtime favorite of Iowa hunters, wood ducks rank third in our annual harvest. Only the blue-winged teal and mallard duck is bagged in greater numbers.
As the name implies, wood ducks spend most of their lives in and around trees. Unlike most waterfowl, wood ducks nest in tree cavities, forage through forested bottomlands in search of grapes, acorns and other natural mast crops, and then spend the remainder of their time loafing along timber shrouded stream channels, secluded river backwaters, and willow chocked sloughs.
In order to seriously pursue wood ducks, a waterfowler must embrace a radical departure from the norm. Perhaps more than any other web-foot, wood ducks are habitat specific. In sharp contrast to more traditional duck hunts, where hunters may encounter several species during a single outing, wood duck enthusiasts are most likely to see wood ducks and nothing else.
Getting to where those ducks want to be may require a bit of extra work, like hacking your way through a jungle of briary vegetation to access a secluded oasis no larger than your living room carpet. But rest assured that if the wood ducks show, the rewards will dramatically exceed any effort you may have expended. In the wide world of waterfowling, there are few thrills that can match the sight and sound of incoming wood ducks -- dropping like meteors -- as they zig-zag down through the wooded canopy on the way to your decoys.
But like fall color itself, the time we get to spend with wood ducks is short-lived. In Northern Iowa, wood duck numbers peak during late September, and then begin a gradual, but steady, decline. By mid-October, the exodus is escalating. By Nov. 1, only a few isolated stragglers remain, at least during most years.
But today I’m happy to report that I’ve discovered a way to preserve at least some of the excitement associated with seeing and hunting this incredible gamebird.
While sitting at one of my favorite areas last week, I was taken by surprise when a flock of around a dozen woodies dropped in from behind. Focusing on a colorful drake, I shouldered the gun, fired, and watched the bird fall. I quickly swung the muzzle toward another bird but, at the last second, decided not to fire. Back home, I already had three fat wood ducks cooling in the frig from the day before. The drake I had just shot made four – meaning we were set to enjoy roast wood ducks and wild rice for two nights in a row.
The afternoon flight had just begun, and it wasn’t long until more ducks came into view. Trading my double-barrel for the camera, I began taking photos as a steady succession of woodies descended from the sky; some groups approaching to within six or eight yards of my makeshift blind. Switching from still photos to video, I had soon recorded four separate segments – full color clips, complete with the sound of rustling vegetation and the audible rush of wild wings. By the time the sun began to set, I had been treated to close encounters with more than 250 colorful woodies.
October – as always -- is racing by. Leaves are falling. Wood duck numbers are waning. Our delicious duck dinners are long gone. But I still have those afternoon videos, which I continue to watch over and again. I guess those full color clips are as close as I’ll get to putting October in a bottle.
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors - Carolina Wren
Washburn Outdoors - female Red Crossbill
Washburn Outdoors - Red-breasted Nuthatch
Washburn Outdoors - pine siskin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors: Northern pintail ducks
Washburn Outdoors: 1979 duck hunt
Washburn Outdoors: bighorn ram
Washburn Outdoors - wildlife researcher
Washburng Outdoors - Ewe and lamb
Washburn Outdoors - Black Hills bighorns
Washburng Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors: blue-winged teal duck
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow water blue-winged teal
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow-water rest stop
Washburn Outdoors - Migrating blue-winged teal
Mallard brood
Washburn Outdoors Custer State Park
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Icon - mature bull
Washburn Outdoors On the Scrap
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Duel
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Red-headed Woodpecker
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Yellow Rumped Myrtle Warbler
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Black & White warbler
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Sunrise GobbleFest
Song Sparrow
Green-winged teal
Hermit thrush
Hermit thrush
American robin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Ring-neck Oasis - Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Early Light - Smartweed Pond
Hooded goshawk
Iced up geese
Red fox
Canvasback
saw whet owl
great horned owl
Winter pheasant
Ten Yard Marker
Washburn buck sunrise
Canada geese
Don Humburg decoy
Migrating teal
Blue-winged teal
Female ruby-throat hummingbird
Male ruby-throat hummingbird
Hummingbirds fuel up
Morning hunt
Mourning Dove
Land snail
Mallard brood
Mother Hen
Prairie Chicken
Turkey vulture chicks
Turkey vulture portrait
Deer Antlers
Hide & Seek
Full House
Meal Time
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Hoodie or woodie?
Hooded Mergansers
Hooded Merganser
Hooded Mergansers
Nashville warbler 2
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Den of baby raccoons
White-tailed fawns
Bald Eagle 3
Bale Eagle 2
Bald Eagle 1
Squeeze play
Spring ballet
Hancock Cty snow geese
Snow geese Hancock County
Final Approach snow geese
Snow Geese Cerro Gordo
Cottontail
Goshawk
flying female pileated woodpecker
pileated male
WHITETAIL DOE BY WASHBURN
canvasback by washburn
washburn turkey touchdown
pair of goldeneyes
beehive
washburn eagle photo
Waterfowl on south shore of Clear Lake
WHITE-BREASTED NUTHATCH
Red-breasted nuthatch
geese descending
The loner
surprised honker
october canadas
sunrise honkers
warbler CHESTNUT SIDED
Nashville warbler
Myrtle warbler
Female hummingbird washburn
Hummingbird 3 -- washburn
Washburn Hummingbird 1
washburn hen mallard, brood
Washburntoad 1
BALD-FACED HORNET
Opossum moving day
Cerro Gordo County wild turkey
Washburn trio of gobblers
wood duck close-up
wood duck pair on bill's pond
TRUMPETER TOUCHDOWN
Trumpeter trio
pair of trumpeter swans
Trumpeter swan in flight
Washburn dandelion
Washburn turkey 4-3-16
springtime turkeys square off
spring gobblers strut
Flying tiger
wasburn robin 2
Robin in February
antlerless deer lowell washburn 1-24-16
antlerless deer
gray-faced buck
Dropping In
mallards washburn 2015
washburn buck face to face
red-tail attack
washburn hummingbird 4
Washburn hummingbird 1
blue wing feeds
flock of blue wing
triio of blue-wing teal
Cicada killer
Cicada
Young Turkey
turkey brood
woodchuck in tree photo
baby woodchuck
mallard duckling
mallard with duckings
Boomer 1
washburn spring turkey 1
Deer in sunrise
wasburn falcon 1
Goose 1
Canada goose mugshot
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!