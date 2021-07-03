Washburn: Wild mulberry provides summer taste treat

As they grow in size, mulberries turn from a light pink to purple to black. Berries reach their sugary perfection when becoming glossy and jet black. At this stage, the fruit is so ripe that merely giving branches a good shake will cause fruit to fall. Anyone who’s harvested mulberries knows what it’s like to reach for one berry and have a half dozen of their closest neighbors simultaneously drop to the ground. Local deer populations are well aware of this phenomenon. I’ve watched white-tails clamp down on the end of a fruit loaded branch and then shake it vigorously. As the ripe berries rained to the ground, deer standing at the ready eagerly shared in the feast. As soon as the berries were gone, the routine was repeated on an adjacent branch.