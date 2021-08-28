Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties

In Iowa, current conditions range from abnormally dry to extreme drought across much of the state according to U.S Drought Monitor Curtis Riganti. In northern Iowa’s 35-county prairie wetland region, drought conditions vary from severe to extreme, according to the Aug. 19, U.S. Monitor map. Smaller potholes and many of the region’s larger wetlands are dry. Some wetlands are currently reduced to wet mud flats or contain “puddles in the middle” which, although attractive to migrating ducks and shorebirds, will be inaccessible to hunters. By contrast, a handful of larger marshes still contain low, but adequate, water levels. Due to abnormally large watersheds, a limited number of public marshlands remain in near ideal condition. Recent rainfall -- occurring across portions of the region during mid and late August -- has assisted in maintaining or increasing water levels on some areas. In other words, wetland conditions are all over the chart. Preseason scouting will be key to success.