Washburn: Turkey and stuffing isn't just for Thanksgiving

I love homemade stuffing. You know, turkey and dressing, pheasant and dressing; stuff like that. Although exceedingly popular during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, stuffing quickly becomes a never-to-be-seen food item during the rest of the year.

It doesn’t have to be that way, of course. There is really no reason that dressing cannot be used as a main side dish during any of the cold weather months. Earlier this week, it suddenly occurred to me that I hadn’t tasted any honest-to-goodness stuffing since last Thanksgiving. Since I’d currently had a wild turkey hanging in cold storage for the past nine days, I decided that it was high time – holidays or not -- to enjoy a fresh batch of turkey and dressing. Several hours later, the traditional pairing of roast turkey and homemade bread dressing turned out to be just what just what it always is – absolutely out of this world!

Love at first bite, the message to my taste buds was clear. Homemade stuffing isn’t just for Thanksgiving anymore. For those who currently have turkeys, waterfowl, or whole pheasants in the freezer, you might want to give this one a try sooner than later. Step by step, here’s how. Bear in mind that it’s a long time until next Thanksgiving.

DIRECTIONS