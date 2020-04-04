Washburn: Try a wild twist on two Asian classics

For as long as their histories have been recorded, cultures of the Far East have enthusiastically hunted, trapped and consumed wild pheasants. And although we may be Johnny-Come-Latelies to the ancient pheasant scene, contemporary Americans are no less smitten by the ring-neck’s culinary potential.
When it comes to fine dining, pheasant is what you make it. If you’re one of those who has grown weary of over-cooked birds and colorless casseroles, you might want to electrify your taste buds by putting a new spin on a couple of our most familiar Asian entrees. Let those cream-of-mushroom recipes set this one out and awaken your senses to pheasant like you’ve never had it.
Although most folks may not realize it, many of our best-known Asian poultry recipes actually originated as pheasant dishes. For the long-ago inhabitants of rural villages, domestic chickens were a cost-prohibitive specialty item – more often used for eggs than meat. But for those who knew how to set snares or construct bamboo cage traps, protein rich pheasants were free for the taking.
General Tso’s Pheasant
Nearly everyone is familiar with General Tso’s Chicken. Named in honor of ancient China’s most famed military strategist, most folks are amazed to learn that in all likelihood, the venerable Tso never tasted the spicy full-flavored entree for which he is known. Even today, the dish remains largely unknown among residents of Hunan -- the late general’s home turf.
Although the above facts may be disappointing to romantic culinary purists, they should in no way detract from relishing the awesome combination of flavors provided by a hearty serving of the general’s chicken. But as pleasing to the palate as General Tso’s Chicken may be, the dish becomes even better when using wild pheasant in place of blubbery store-bought chicken. No mystery. Regardless of how it’s prepared, pheasant is always superior to chicken.
Although most recipes call for dark meat when making General Tso’s, I generally opt to use all pheasant parts, including the breast.
Ingredients – rice, pheasant, Tso sauce, dark mushrooms, red pepper.
Tso Sauce -- Amerasian cookbooks contain many recipes for preparing General’s Tso’s sauce – the choices are endless. A basic supply list for constructing “The Secret Sauce” is certain to include such necessities as brown sugar, garlic, bell pepper, red pepper, rice vinegar, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and ginger. Recipes vary wildly. If you have trouble deciding which to try; don’t agonize. Just pick one and go. As far as I can tell, they’re all good. Before long, you’ll be modifying the basics and making recipes of your own.
General Tso recipes can be as complicated or as simple as you care to make them. I’m sticking with simple. By simple I’m mean preschool -- so basic that anybody can make this one happen. Here’s how.
- Begin by cooking up a pot of brown or white rice.
- Combine the ingredients you’ve chosen for the Tso’s sauce, bring to a low simmer, and remove from heat.
- Cut pheasant breast and thighs to any size you prefer. Lightly season with salt and more heavily with cumin and white or black pepper. Lightly dust with flour and cover top side with a light coating of paprika. Place pheasant pieces -- paprika side down -- into a medium hot wok [or heavy skillet] containing heat resistant olive oil and chopped cayenne pepper. Cover the up sides of floured pieces with more paprika. Next, add a generous amount of sliced or halved dark – the blackest you can get your hands on -- mushrooms. Turn pheasant after three minutes or so of cooking. Coat with Tso’s sauce and cook for an additional three to four minutes. [To avoid the ‘Road Tar Syndrome’, you may need to reduce heat in order to maintain the integrity of the sauce.] Remove pheasant from wok when pieces turn golden dark on the outside but remain juicy at the center.
- Serve pheasant over rice. For added [optional] variety, combine lightly steamed broccoli, carrot, whole peas, or onion.
That’s all there is to it; so simple that a fifth-grader could make this one come out. I realize that this is a wide departure from the norm and that most recipes call for deep frying, more complicated procedures, and a lot more time. Don’t let the simplicity fool you. You – and whoever else is at the table -- will love this recipe.
Final Thought: Although the universally popular General Tso’s entrée may not represent authentic Chinese cuisine, there is no denying that the famed general and the elusive ring-neck were both noble residents of ancient China. Authentic recipe or not, the distinguished pair will forever remain a lively combination.
Pheasant Stir Fry
Simple, quick, and delicious, stir fry is one of my year-round favorites. One of the best things about stir fry is that there are no hard and fast rules regarding cooking times, ingredients, spices, or sauce.
Once you’ve obtained the main ingredient – a dead pheasant -- you simply open the refrigerator and use whatever fresh vegetables are on hand. Ditto with a visit to the kitchen spice rack. Although similar in nature, each entrée becomes its own unique creation. Like snowflakes, no two batches are exactly the same. The ingredients listed in the following recipe are merely suggestions -- not rules. In addition to being heavy on flavor, most stir fry dishes also peg the meter when it comes to quality nutrition.
Pheasant Stir Fry
Ingredients -- 1 pheasant breast - filleted, 1 onion - sliced, 4 to 6 green onions - chopped, ¼ pound dark mushrooms – shiitakes if you can get them, 1 green or red bell pepper – sliced or chopped, 1 or 2 carrots – halved and cut lengthwise into thin slices, 1 head broccoli – florets separated and cut to any size you like, 1 garlic – sectioned and diced, 1 or 2 chopped cayenne peppers, 6 oz. fresh pea pods, 6 or 8 cherry tomatoes - halved lengthwise, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 2 tsp corn starch, 4 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons water, Cooking oil – Any brand that can withstand high heat. I like Bertolli [light] olive, brown rice.
- Cut pheasant breasts into one-inch cubes.
- For sauce, combine brown sugar, corn starch, soy sauce and water.
- Begin steaming your favorite rice.
- Vegetables: Preheat wok [very hot] and add a couple tablespoons of oil. When oil is hot, add garlic and cayenne and cook until garlic begins to toast. Slowly add bell pepper and carrot slices. After cooking for 3 minutes or so, add pea pods and mushrooms. Cook another three minutes and add all onions. A couple more minutes and you can add broccoli. Add more oil as needed and continue cooking until all vegetables are crispy tender. Remove and place in warm covered dish. Place raw sliced tomatoes on top of vegetables – the ambient heat will quickly steam them to perfection. [Note: Broccoli can be temperamental. To obtain a brighter color and maintain the integrity of individual florets, I prefer to lightly steam in a separate pan before adding to other vegetables. Although not necessary, the results justify the added step.]
- Pheasant: After vegetables are removed, reheat wok [extremely hot this time] and add 2 tablespoons of oil. Add garlic and cayenne pepper and cook for 30 seconds or so. Next, add about ¼ of the pheasant cubes. Cook about one minute and push meat to side of wok. Continue adding more pheasant cubes until all meat is cooked to about medium – lightly browned on the outside but still cool and uncooked at the center. Finish by bringing wok to ‘blow torch’ temperature and quickly drain off oil. Continue cooking pheasant until outside takes on a nice sienna coloring. This step may only take several seconds to accomplish. To protect flavor, pheasant must retain its juices. Do not overcook.
- Push pheasant cubes back to side of wok. Reduce heat slightly. Add sauce. Stir constantly until sauce is bubbly and begins to thicken. Push all pheasant into sauce. Add vegetables and stir until lightly coated. Remove and serve over brown rice.
Presentation Counts: My longtime friend, Lois Kotz is regarded as one of North Iowa’s great cooks. Anyone who has ever had the opportunity to sample one of her made-from-scratch recipes will agree the reputation is well deserved. Many years ago, Lois reminded me that – regardless of what you’re serving – “People always eat with their eyes first.” It was a great tip. Garnishing your pheasant stir fry with a couple of fresh orange slices will provide added cheeriness to an already colorful dish.
