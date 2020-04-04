Washburn: Try a wild twist on two Asian classics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For as long as their histories have been recorded, cultures of the Far East have enthusiastically hunted, trapped and consumed wild pheasants. And although we may be Johnny-Come-Latelies to the ancient pheasant scene, contemporary Americans are no less smitten by the ring-neck’s culinary potential.

When it comes to fine dining, pheasant is what you make it. If you’re one of those who has grown weary of over-cooked birds and colorless casseroles, you might want to electrify your taste buds by putting a new spin on a couple of our most familiar Asian entrees. Let those cream-of-mushroom recipes set this one out and awaken your senses to pheasant like you’ve never had it.

Although most folks may not realize it, many of our best-known Asian poultry recipes actually originated as pheasant dishes. For the long-ago inhabitants of rural villages, domestic chickens were a cost-prohibitive specialty item – more often used for eggs than meat. But for those who knew how to set snares or construct bamboo cage traps, protein rich pheasants were free for the taking.

General Tso’s Pheasant