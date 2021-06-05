Washburn: The amazing journey of a mother wood duck

Back in the 1970s, Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board Director Ben Van Gundy and I had a couple of extra wood duck nest boxes that we installed at Mallard Marsh the first week of July. We didn’t expect the boxes to be used that late in the season but thought the installations would give us a head start on the next year’s nesting season. While sprucing up a number of already established nest boxes the following March, I decided to make sure the wood chip bedding in the two new boxes was still in good order. Much to my amazement, I discovered a complete clutch of hatched wood duck eggshells in one of the boxes. Even if a hen would have started laying eggs in the new box the same week it was installed, the ducklings wouldn’t have hatched until at least mid-August – nearly three months past peak nesting. That was one persistent hen.

Once ducklings begin breaking through their shells, it takes several hours for the entire clutch to hatch. Once all are emerged, mother and babies spend a night in their nest cavity before leaving the following morning. Exit strategies vary. Some hens fly directly to the ground and immediately encourage youngsters to follow. Other hens fly from the nest, disappear, and may not return for an hour or more. Although I can’t prove it, I think those mothers may be retracing the route over which she will lead the ducklings. Upon her return, the hen stands below the nest and softly calls to her young. Upon hearing her voice, the resting ducklings suddenly become noisily active and, like a kettle of popping corn, began simultaneously leaping upward toward the nest entrance. Upon reaching the opening, the babies leap into thin air without hesitation. Since many cavities are located thirty or more feet above the ground, a duckling’s first flight is a brave one.