Washburn: Tales of the hunt

Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.
Most tales are accounts of big hauls and mother lodes. I’ve struck it big a time or two myself, and the ‘big finds’ never fail to provide cherished memories. High points include the time we stumbled into a patch containing more than a hundred jumbo yellows or the day we found more than $450 worth of prime morels in a single spot. But one of my favorite recollections is nothing like that. Instead, the story involves a much smaller, though equally memorable, find.
This mushrooming tale actually began as a spring turkey hunt. It was early May and a gentle, all night rain had ended just before daybreak. Ample moisture made for silent travel, allowing me to get reasonably close to a roosted turkey that had begun gobbling at the first hint of light.
Taking a seat against the trunk of a mature oak, I emitted a series of soft tree yelps. Thinking that he’d been all by himself, the surprised tom immediately responded with a thunderous triple gobble. I waited until the light improved a bit, and then yelped again. This time, the turkey answered back with a minute long gobbling fit which culminated with the bird coming out of the tree and landing about 40 or 50 yards distant.
When I called again, the tom immediately roared back and headed my way. He soon came into view, slowly snaking his way through the hardwood forest. When the gobbler reached the near side of 25 yards, he paused to light up the timber with a rousing series of leaf shaking gobbles.
For most turkey hunting enthusiasts, the game would have been called here and now. But on this occasion, I was armed with an original Navy Arms muzzle loading shotgun. Equipped with straight tube cylinder bore barrels, and stuffed with # 7 ½ shot and cardboard wadding, the weapon was most effective at ranges of twenty yards or less.
Resisting the urge to call again, I slowly framed the tom between the muzzleloader’s cocked hammers while continuing to enjoy the show. At this distance, the sound of the in-your-face gobbling was nothing short of incredible. Failing to spot the phantom hen, the tom grew increasingly frustrated. After what seemed like hours [probably less than two minutes] the old Long Beard finally began to move forward again. At a distance of twelve paces, I’d pushed the envelope far enough. I pulled the front trigger and the hammer dropped. Roaring to life, the old double barrel belched fire and smoke --- instantly filling the woods with an odiferous cloud of white fog. The gobbler never heard the shot that ended his reign. Falling forward, the tom thrashed his wings twice and then lay motionless.
Rushing to the prize, I admired the bird’s perfect fan, immaculate plumage, and dagger-like spurs. But what I remember most about that scene was not only the slain turkey but something else --- an odd grouping of three fresh and beautiful morel mushrooms neatly piled against the top of the gobbler’s head. Inches away were two more morels, still on their feet.
Exactly what had happened became instantly clear. As the slain tom had plunged forward onto the loamy woodland soil, his head had literally bulldozed the trio of mushrooms out of the ground and then pushed the trophies to their current location. The fresh morels were the very first of the season. That morning was the one and only time that I’ve ever bagged a mature gobbler and morel mushrooms with the same shot. The event remains one of my favorite woodland memories.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.
“If you don’t like the Iowa weather; wait five minutes and it will change.”
-Well known saying