Washburn: Tales of the hunt

When I called again, the tom immediately roared back and headed my way. He soon came into view, slowly snaking his way through the hardwood forest. When the gobbler reached the near side of 25 yards, he paused to light up the timber with a rousing series of leaf shaking gobbles.

For most turkey hunting enthusiasts, the game would have been called here and now. But on this occasion, I was armed with an original Navy Arms muzzle loading shotgun. Equipped with straight tube cylinder bore barrels, and stuffed with # 7 ½ shot and cardboard wadding, the weapon was most effective at ranges of twenty yards or less.

Resisting the urge to call again, I slowly framed the tom between the muzzleloader’s cocked hammers while continuing to enjoy the show. At this distance, the sound of the in-your-face gobbling was nothing short of incredible. Failing to spot the phantom hen, the tom grew increasingly frustrated. After what seemed like hours [probably less than two minutes] the old Long Beard finally began to move forward again. At a distance of twelve paces, I’d pushed the envelope far enough. I pulled the front trigger and the hammer dropped. Roaring to life, the old double barrel belched fire and smoke --- instantly filling the woods with an odiferous cloud of white fog. The gobbler never heard the shot that ended his reign. Falling forward, the tom thrashed his wings twice and then lay motionless.