Washburn: Sunshine, rain and wood ducks provide technicolor morning

There was no colorful sunrise. No brilliant transition of night turning to day. Instead, there was just a gradual increase of light among the solemn hues of an overcast morning.

I was sitting at the edge of a small wetland located inside a mature stand of oaks. Picturesque beyond description, the shallow oasis is one my favorite wood duck hotspots. Arriving before daylight, I was hoping to watch and photograph the morning activities of our most elegant waterfowl.

Wood ducks had been coming in to the pond since the first hint of daybreak. But although I currently had plenty of feathery models to choose from, the photo session was not going well. Suppressed by somber skies, the lighting remained dim, the colors were flat, and annoyingly slow shutter speeds prevented the crisp resolution required for good wildlife photos. Conditions continued to deteriorate. The clouds grew darker, and it eventually began to drizzle. The drizzle became sprinkles. The sprinkles became steady rain. Following an ominous clap of thunder, the skies opened. Going from bad to worse, the steady rain became an instant downpour. The waters danced, and the rain pounded down so hard that you couldn’t hear yourself think. Judging from their appearance, the ducks sitting atop the pond’s surface weren’t enjoying the deluge any more than I was.