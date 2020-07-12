Washburn: Summer velvet means fall bounty

The white-tailed deer is one of Iowa’s most economically and recreationally important species of wildlife. For deer hunting enthusiasts, it’s never too early to start thinking of fall. I was reminded of that fact earlier this week when a yearling buck suddenly stepped out of the woodland shadows and into full view. Pausing at a distance of around twenty yards, the deer provided a good view. The first thing I noticed were the blunt, velvet-covered appendages jutting from the top of its head. Although the club-shaped growths are soft and delicate now, the budding antlers will have matured into glistening weaponry by early October. The thoughts of what they’ll become made me yearn for the cool crisp days of autumn.
I am not alone in those thoughts. Human hunters have long been fascinated with deer and their antlers. Early sporting artwork -- drawn on smoky cave walls -- depicts ancient hunters in hot pursuit. For some hunters, this age-old fascination has given way to modern-day obsession. In extreme cases, the obsession is carried to such unreasonable levels that the quest for antlers becomes an impairment to all other meaningful endeavors.
Deer antlers are often incorrectly referred to as horns. Animals that grow horns – American bison and bighorn sheep – wear them for life. Antlers are temporary. For white-tailed deer, shedding and growing antlers is an annual event. In Iowa, the results are beyond spectacular. Nowhere on earth do deer have the potential to grow bigger or better than they do right here at home. The official record speaks for itself. To date, Iowa has produced 19 of the all-time top deer ever recorded. That’s more top scoring deer than is listed by any other state or Canadian province.
For white-tailed bucks, antlers are more than a fashion statement. They are, in reality, deadly weapons. The sole purpose of these magnificent, pitchfork appendages is to do battle with and exert dominance over other bucks -- particularly during the fall breeding season. But their usefulness is brief. As soon as the annual rut concludes, deer have no further use for heavy weaponry. By mid-winter, bucks are shedding used antlers like a bad habit.
Although it must feel good when a deer is relieved of its cumbersome armament, the enjoyment is short lived. Within the month, a brand-new set of antlers will begin to sprout. Antler growth is an amazing process. Anchored to a round base called a pedicle, budding antlers are living tissue – soft, delicate and easily damaged. Nourished by a soft and hairy covering called velvet, antlers exhibit their most impressive growth spurts during June and July. Lengthening at an astounding rate that may exceed 1 1/2-inches per week, the rack’s finished design quickly becomes apparent. No two sets are identical. Size and shape of the completed product depends on many factors including type and abundance of forage, soil quality and mineral availability, stress, genetics and a host of less understood environmental factors.
As summer wanes, antler growth suddenly slows as blood supplies to the velvet diminish rapidly and then cease entirely. Hormonal changes and decreasing amounts of daylight have provided a clear signal that it is time for antlers to calcify. By late August, mineralization is complete; the nourishing layer of velvet has served its purpose. Deprived of nutrients, the soft covering dies, shrinks and soon hangs in ragged shreds.
By early September, the buck’s antlers are sparkling with newly polished elegance; ready to aid its owner in the age-old struggle for dominance. The fall passes quickly. Following weeks of intense dueling, the annual rut concludes, and winter snows soon encase the landscape. Deepening snow cover and below zero wind chills bring new challenges. Stress levels escalate. Antlers that were a primary asset just one month ago have now become a liability. There is a survival solution. Get rid of everything you don’t need. In a poorly understood process, a buck simply “demineralizes” a thin band of antler at the top of each pedicle. Within days – sometimes hours -- the antlers fall to the ground. Within the month, a new set of antlers will begin their amazing, seven-month journey.
Washburn Outdoors - Carolina Wren
Washburn Outdoors - female Red Crossbill
Washburn Outdoors - Red-breasted Nuthatch
Washburn Outdoors - pine siskin
Washburn Outdoors: Northern pintail ducks
Washburn Outdoors: 1979 duck hunt
Washburn Outdoors: bighorn ram
Washburn Outdoors - wildlife researcher
Washburng Outdoors - Ewe and lamb
Washburn Outdoors - Black Hills bighorns
Washburng Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors: blue-winged teal duck
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow water blue-winged teal
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow-water rest stop
Washburn Outdoors - Migrating blue-winged teal
Mallard brood
Washburn Outdoors Custer State Park
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Icon - mature bull
Washburn Outdoors On the Scrap
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Duel
Red-headed Woodpecker
Yellow Rumped Myrtle Warbler
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Black & White warbler
Sunrise GobbleFest
Song Sparrow
Green-winged teal
Hermit thrush
Hermit thrush
American robin
Ring-neck Oasis - Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Early Light - Smartweed Pond
Hooded goshawk
Iced up geese
Red fox
Canvasback
saw whet owl
great horned owl
Winter pheasant
Ten Yard Marker
Washburn buck sunrise
Canada geese
Don Humburg decoy
Migrating teal
Blue-winged teal
Female ruby-throat hummingbird
Male ruby-throat hummingbird
Hummingbirds fuel up
Morning hunt
Mourning Dove
Land snail
Mallard brood
Mother Hen
Prairie Chicken
Turkey vulture chicks
Turkey vulture portrait
Deer Antlers
Hide & Seek
Full House
Meal Time
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Hoodie or woodie?
Hooded Mergansers
Hooded Merganser
Hooded Mergansers
Nashville warbler 2
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Den of baby raccoons
White-tailed fawns
Bald Eagle 3
Bale Eagle 2
Bald Eagle 1
Squeeze play
Spring ballet
Hancock Cty snow geese
Snow geese Hancock County
Final Approach snow geese
Snow Geese Cerro Gordo
Cottontail
Goshawk
flying female pileated woodpecker
pileated male
WHITETAIL DOE BY WASHBURN
canvasback by washburn
washburn turkey touchdown
pair of goldeneyes
beehive
washburn eagle photo
Waterfowl on south shore of Clear Lake
WHITE-BREASTED NUTHATCH
Red-breasted nuthatch
geese descending
The loner
surprised honker
october canadas
sunrise honkers
warbler CHESTNUT SIDED
Nashville warbler
Myrtle warbler
Female hummingbird washburn
Hummingbird 3 -- washburn
Washburn Hummingbird 1
washburn hen mallard, brood
Washburntoad 1
BALD-FACED HORNET
Opossum moving day
Cerro Gordo County wild turkey
Washburn trio of gobblers
wood duck close-up
wood duck pair on bill's pond
TRUMPETER TOUCHDOWN
Trumpeter trio
pair of trumpeter swans
Trumpeter swan in flight
Washburn dandelion
Washburn turkey 4-3-16
springtime turkeys square off
spring gobblers strut
Flying tiger
wasburn robin 2
Robin in February
antlerless deer lowell washburn 1-24-16
antlerless deer
gray-faced buck
Dropping In
mallards washburn 2015
washburn buck face to face
red-tail attack
washburn hummingbird 4
Washburn hummingbird 1
blue wing feeds
flock of blue wing
triio of blue-wing teal
Cicada killer
Cicada
Young Turkey
turkey brood
woodchuck in tree photo
baby woodchuck
mallard duckling
mallard with duckings
Boomer 1
washburn spring turkey 1
Deer in sunrise
wasburn falcon 1
Goose 1
Canada goose mugshot
