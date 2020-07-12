Washburn: Summer velvet means fall bounty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The white-tailed deer is one of Iowa’s most economically and recreationally important species of wildlife. For deer hunting enthusiasts, it’s never too early to start thinking of fall. I was reminded of that fact earlier this week when a yearling buck suddenly stepped out of the woodland shadows and into full view. Pausing at a distance of around twenty yards, the deer provided a good view. The first thing I noticed were the blunt, velvet-covered appendages jutting from the top of its head. Although the club-shaped growths are soft and delicate now, the budding antlers will have matured into glistening weaponry by early October. The thoughts of what they’ll become made me yearn for the cool crisp days of autumn.

I am not alone in those thoughts. Human hunters have long been fascinated with deer and their antlers. Early sporting artwork -- drawn on smoky cave walls -- depicts ancient hunters in hot pursuit. For some hunters, this age-old fascination has given way to modern-day obsession. In extreme cases, the obsession is carried to such unreasonable levels that the quest for antlers becomes an impairment to all other meaningful endeavors.