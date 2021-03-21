Washburn: Storm-struck birds return to the feeder this week

What a difference a day can make. It’s an old familiar phrase that can apply to a lot of things. This week, it applied to backyard birding.

Following a complete snow melt and solid string of spring-like temperatures, backyard bird activity had declined. Feeders that had enjoyed popularity through the cold weather winter months had become predictably quiet. Only a half dozen or so bird species continued to appear daily. Even these visits had become increasingly sporadic as birds seemed more interested in what they could find under last year’s leaf litter than in anything I had to offer. Nothing unusual. Happens every year about this time.

But then, during the wee hours of Monday morning, conditions changed dramatically. A forecasted winter storm system had arrived in Northern Iowa, dumping a predicted five to eight inches of heavy, moisture laden snowfall. Although much of the white stuff melted on contact, around four inches of the heavy duty precip managed to accumulate atop local landscapes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}