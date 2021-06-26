Washburn: Stay away from 'orphaned' birds and bunnies

Here we go again. As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in. Mysterious deliveries of baby birds fawns, and bunnies are appearing on the doorsteps of conservation offices statewide. Iowa’s baby bird and bunny season is officially underway.

It comes as no surprise. We’re currently in the season when wildlife of all kinds is busily replacing losses suffered during the long, cold winter. During the past several days, I’ve begun seeing a lot of wildlife babies. The list includes baby songbirds, baby rabbits, baby squirrels, and broods of mallard ducklings. For me, each new sighting is cause for celebration – a vivid reminder of the annual renewal of life.

The sightings also signal that it’s time for me to fire off this column. Doesn’t take much to put this one together. Filed under the heading “Wildlife Babies,” I’ve been blowing the dust off this same piece since the late 1970s.

“Why bother,” you might ask? “After all that time, isn’t it obvious that people are still stealing baby wildlife from their mothers?” The answer is that at least a few people will remember these words and take them to heart. I even hear from some of those folks from time to time. So, as I’ve already stated, here we go again.