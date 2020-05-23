Washburn: Spring turkey hunters enjoy banner year

To my surprise, the final outing proved as exciting as the first – becoming an hours’ long, edge of your chair, cliffhanger that was adrenaline charged from the word go.

The hunt began in the predawn darkness of a public woodland. When a barred owl suddenly sounded off from an overhead branch, two nearby toms shock gobbled in response – a good start for any turkey hunt. When it eventually began to get light, the dynamic duo cranked up in earnest, rocking the timber with a high energy, 15-minute gobble fest.

It was still about half dark when the toms came off the roost; the closest landing about twenty-five yards away. When I called, he immediately came closer but then turned to join the second gobbler who was raising the roof from back in the gooseberries. Before long, I could hear a single hen begin yelping. She quickly joined the gobbling toms, and the trio moved off in the opposite direction. As far as these birds were concerned, my hunt was over.

Moving to a second public area, I didn’t hear another gobble until around 8 o’clock. And although we readily began to communicate, the bird failed to commit, offering only two brief glimpses during the next two and a half hours of cat and mouse.