Washburn: Spring turkey harvest down from 2020

Iowa’s five segment, 35-day spring turkey season concluded May 16. According to data obtained through the Department of Natural Resources’ harvest reporting system, a total of 11,680 wild turkeys were bagged during 2021, a decrease of nearly three thousand birds from last year’s harvest of 14,614 turkeys.

Turkeys were bagged in 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties during 2021. A total of 411 turkeys were reported from Clayton county – the highest number tallied for a single county. No turkeys were reported from Grundy county.

In North Central Iowa, all counties reported a modest to significant decrease over 2020. In Cerro Gordo county, a total of 129 turkeys were reported this spring compared to 135 in 2020. In Winnebago county, 58 gobblers were taken in 2021; compared to 67 in 2020. A total of 29 wild turkeys were harvested in Hancock county, compared to 43 during 2020.