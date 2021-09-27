Washburn: Small game hunters could enjoy banner year during 2021

Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner. Cottontail rabbits, fox squirrels and gray squirrels become legal game September 4th. Pheasant hunting begins with a two-day youth hunt on October 23 & 24th followed by the regular season which runs from October 30 through January 10, 2022.

The best indicator of what this year’s seasons will bring come from data collected during the DNR’s annual roadside game surveys. Beginning in early August, wildlife biologists survey statewide upland game populations by tabulating the number of pheasants, gray partridge, bobwhite quail, cottontail rabbits and other small game species sighted while driving 218 designated, 30-mile roadside routes. Traveling the same backroad trails since 1962, the synchronized routes are run on mornings when calm winds and heavy dew bring rabbits and gamebirds unto rural roadsides to dry off.

