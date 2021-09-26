Washburn: Sixteen Days of ‘Bonus’ Recreation

My season began on an isolated wetland that, like many others, had recently been bone dry. But due to recent rainfall, the pothole was now covered with a foot of fresh crystal-clear water. The wetland also harbored an abundant crop of arrowhead, bidens, smartweed and other duck-preferred food items. The regenerated wetland would provide a welcome refueling station for flocks of southbound blue-wings – or so I hoped.

Because teal decoys are small and lightweight, I can generally carry around 30 into marshes I hunt on foot. But this year, I had a last-minute change of plans. When not serving as an Iowa Conservation Officer, my son Matt, also enjoys carving working decoys – mainly redheads, ‘cans, and mallards. This year, he wanted to add a set of blue-winged teal to the lineup but ran out of time before completing the rig. Nevertheless, he managed to finish a group of eight teal before the season began. Since Matt would be working on the duck opener, he offered to let me ‘test drive’ the new decoys. To give them the fairest evaluation, I decided to leave my factory produced decoys at home which reduced my spread from 30 decoys to just eight.