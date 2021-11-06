Washburn: Remembering a young hunter’s first buck

For Iowa deer hunting enthusiasts, November is the grandest time of the year. Nothing else can stand in its shadow. By the time November arrives, the annual rut is slamming into overdrive. Secretive, nocturnal habits have changed. Restless, edgy, and itching for a scrap; mature, broad-beamed bucks are on the daylight prowl. Locked into a perpetual search for does, anxious stags trot through forest, down fencelines and across cut corn. But things don’t always go as planned. Instead of friendly does, wandering bucks often find rival males instead. When that happens, the Iowa timbers echo with the resounding clash of dueling antlers. The larger the combatants, the deadlier the duel.

November deer hunting is a high-octane, adrenaline-charged form of outdoor adventure. And although the Iowa rut may take more than five weeks to run its course, the season’s peak – the absolute best of the best – takes place during the first 15 days of November. If I had to pick just one of those days to be out hunting, Nov. 8 would be the day. For who seek up close and personal encounters with antlered deer it’s simply the best day of the season. I don’t have any scientific data to back that statement up, of course – but for me, it’s consistently been the single day that I’ve enjoyed the most close-range encounters with the most bucks.

I’m not the only one who believes in Nov. 8. Several years ago, an obviously frustrated young bow hunter asked me for advice. Although the new hunter wanted in the worst way to bag a buck, everything he’d tried had gone south. Following several afternoon hunts, the only deer he had spotted were so far away that it required the use of binoculars to accurately determine their gender. Time was slipping. November had arrived and the annual rut was careening toward its peak. By now, the novice hunter felt hopelessly doomed to failure. As he quizzed me for clues regarding the “Rut’s Timetable,” I related my theory of how I thought Nov. 8 was the best day of the season – year in and year out, the most likely time to tag a buck.

I’ll never forget the hunter’s reaction. You would have thought that I’d just handed the kid a silver bullet.

“No kidding? That’s it?” he beamed. “Wow, I’m for sure not going to miss that day.” Although it was encouraging to see his spirits lift, I could also see that he was assigning way too much credibility to a single date on the calendar. In this particular instance, I kind of wished that I’d kept my mouth shut.

Nov. 8 arrived and, sure enough, the young hunter –- filled with renewed confidence -- was back sitting in the same stand where, as near as he could determine, no buck had ever passed. And then it happened. Just as he was settling in, a beautifully symmetrical, eight-point buck came sauntering down the trail. When the buck halted, the kid drew his bow, took aim, and loosed the arrow for a perfect shot. A dream come true, his first ever deer – and a nice buck to boot -- was in the bag.

When I finally saw the guy a couple of days later, he was still so excited that he could barely relate the story. But the funniest part was his reaction toward me. In his mind, I had suddenly attained legendary status. To him, I had become Mr. White-tail -- the undisputed authority on Iowa deer and deer hunting. From then on, my every word was taken to heart as the irrefutable truth. If he had only known.

Unfortunately, I’ve lost contact with that young hunter over the years. The kid is now at least middle-aged. I don’t know if he married or has a family. But if he’s still hunting deer, I think I do know exactly what he’ll be doing when the sun comes up on Nov. 8. I’m planning on doing the same thing myself. And whether or not I see any deer that morning, I’m sure to chuckle as I remember that young hunter’s first buck. Sometimes I really do know what I’m talking about; even when it’s purely by accident.

