Washburn: Recipe for delicious Christmas Canada goose
Washburn: Recipe for delicious Christmas Canada goose

Sometimes it’s hard to tell which activity is most enjoyable - pursuing wild game, preparing wild game, or eating wild game. What I do know is that all three rank high on my list of favorite pastimes, which brings us to today’s topic - preparing the Christmas goose.

For our family, roast Canada goose is a long standing, time honored Christmas tradition. When paired with high octane side dishes and festive desserts, it is a meal we look forward to all year. The recipe is called Chesapeake Barbequed Canada Goose. If you’ve never sampled this holiday taste sensation, you’re really missing out. Of all the fish and game recipes I’ve shared with readers over the decades, none have resulted in more comments than Chesapeake Goose.

If you don’t happen to have a supply of Canada geese already stacked in your basement freezer, don’t worry. You can still enjoy the amazing flavors of this "Down East" entree by substituting a domestic goose for its wild cousin. To each his own - but, all things considered, I’d rather bring my dinner from the field. No one can argue that grabbing a shrink-wrapped goose from the frozen foods section of your local supermarket is a whole lot less exciting than bagging a wild bird for yourself as a noisy flock of honkers comes sailing into your decoys with necks arched, flaps down, and black webs extended. Here’s the holiday recipe that I guarantee will be love at first bite. Merry Christmas!

Christmas goose

The Christmas goose, ready for the table.

CHESAPEAKE BAY BARBECUED CANADA GOOSE

Ingredients:

1 whole, plucked Canada goose

½ pound salted butter

½ cup catsup

1 tablespoon sugar

1 ½ tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

1 medium onion, chopped

2 or 3 cloves of garlic, pressed [may sub 1/8th tsp. garlic powder]

¼ tsp. Tabasco [optional, but highly recommended]

½ tsp. salt [optional]

Ground black pepper to taste

Cooking Directions:

Bank two medium large beds of charcoal on opposite sides of a covered grill. Prepare goose by lightly brushing skin with oil and adding your favorite seasoning [Durkee’s six-pepper is a good choice]. When coals turn white, place Canada goose, breast up, in center of grill and cover. [You can add color and create a more robust flavor by topping the coals with a few chunks of seasoned apple wood, hickory, or mesquite.] Cooking time for a large Canada goose is approximately 1½ hours. Since we’re cooking outdoors, times will vary according to ambient temperature, humidity, wind, and size of goose. After an hour and 20 minutes, begin testing the goose with a small diameter probe. Don’t bother with misleading meat thermometer readings; the bird’s internal juices will communicate everything you need to know. As soon as those juices turn a rich pink, immediately remove bird from grill. Rest the goose for 5 to 10 minutes and meat will be medium to medium rare.

Corn fed

Few flavors can match that of a properly prepared, corn fed Canada goose.

NOTE: If you leave your bird in the grill until juices run clear, the meat will be completely cooked which means you’ve put your meal on the fast track to disaster. Keep in mind that a large, super-heated bird continues cooking while it rests. Serve guests a helping of meat that is drier than toast and your goose will be cooked in more ways than one. Whether we’re dealing with the Thanksgiving turkey or a Christmas goose, the most important thing to avoid is overcooking.

Barbecue Sauce:

As [goose] cooking nears completion, combine the rest of your ingredients and slowly simmer in a sauce pan for 8 to 10 minutes. Do not heat to a boil. Note: Including the suggested small amount of Tabasco will not make the Chesapeake sauce spicy; you won’t even taste it. What Tabasco does accomplish, however, is to effectively pull all the flavors together. Handed down from Des Moines’ Grandma Cox, it’s a trick that will enhance the flavor of virtually every sauce you’ll ever make.

Final Step

Carve rested goose into thin slices and place in a covered dish. Smother goose with simmering Chesapeake sauce and serve. Recommended sides for your Chesapeake Bay “Down East” home cooked feast include baked wild rice & mushrooms, oyster dressing, homemade crab cakes, stuffed clams and red currant jelly.

Coming in for a landing

Although the Christmas goose can be purchased at your local grocery, bagging a wild bird for yourself is a lot more exciting - especially when a noisy flock of honkers comes sailing into your decoys with necks arched, flaps down, and black webs extended.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.

